One pleads guilty in Rochester juvenile prostitution sting

(ABC 6 News) – One Rochester man arrested in an underage prostitution sting pleaded guilty attempting to hire a 17-year-old for sex acts.

Benjamin Michael Kinyon, 21, was taken into custody April 18 after responding to an ad for sexual services.

RELATED: Olmsted County charges 7 in juvenile prostitution sting – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

The ad was created by Rochester police, who chatted with seven men and indicated that the female offering said services was under 18.

Each of the men agreed to meet up anyway.

Kinyon pleaded guilty to the charge of prostitution–hires or agrees to hire person under 18, but over 16 in exchange for probation.

As the faux sex worker in the sting was a minor, Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem previously told ABC 6 News that the recommended felony sentence was one year and one day behind bars.

RELATED: UPDATE: Ostrem gives insight into Rochester prostitution sting prosecution – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

However, Kinyon’s plea agreement specifies that if he remains law-abiding for the six months before his sentencing, Olmsted County Court will consider the offense a gross misdemeanor–as it would be if the defendant had attempted to hire an adult for sex, instead of a minor.

The plea agreement further states that Kinyon will be sentenced to up to two years’ probation–6 months of which will be served prior to sentencing.

If Kinyon does not remain law-abiding before sentencing, he could be sentenced to 180 days in jail, the agreement reads.

Kinyon’s sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 16.