One person cited for single-vehicle crash in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office (CGCSO) responded to a single-vehicle collision in Mason City Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, it happened at 4:50 p.m. on Jonquil Avenue and 275th Street.

35-year-old Jenessa Edwards of Albert Lea was traveling south on Jonquil Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle. It entered the east ditch and struck a fence.

Edwards was treated at the scene with minor injuries. She was cited for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle and fail to have financial liability.

Clear Lake Fire Department and Clear Lake Ambulance assisted CGCSO at the scene.