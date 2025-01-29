One of four people from Rochester in “Feeding Our Future” fraud scheme pleads guilty

(ABC 6 News) – Sharmake Jama of Rochester entered a guilty plea on Wednesday for his involvement in the “Feeding Our Future” fraud scheme.

He is one of four people from Rochester charged in connection with the scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program.

Jama was a principal of Brava Restaurant and Cafe LLC., which received about $4.3 million in fraudulent Federal Chld Nutrition Program funds.

He is charged with wire fraud, federal programs bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering.

According to court documents, he entered the guilty plea during a plea hearing on Wednesday, January 29th. He pleaded guilty to two counts against him.

The other defendants in the case from Rochester include Ayan Jama, Mustafa Jama, and Zamzam Jama.