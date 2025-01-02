One injured in Rochester kitchen fire on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) — At around 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at a residence on 3rd Ave SE.

According to a press release, when RFD arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from a side door of the home. One resident was outside the house while another was just inside the door, who was assisted out of the house by RFD.

RFD performed a search of the house and quickly located the fire in the kitchen and was able to keep the fire contained to that room.

RFD put out the fire and ventilated the home to remove smoke and evaluated the residents for medical needs.

One resident was treated by MCAS for injuries.

RFD is also reminding residents that according to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal, cooking is the leading cause of structure fires and caused $6 million in damages last year.

According to RFD, the top two factors in those fires were unattended equipment and combustibles too close to a heat source.

RFD is asking residents to be extra vigilant while cooking this holiday season.

RPD, MCAS, Red Cross, and RFD Chaplains also assisted with the fire.

The damages from the fire are still being estimated at this time.