One injured in crash on Hwy 52 near Chatfield Township

(ABC 6 News) — At around 3 p.m. on Friday, a two-vehicle crash occurred on Hwy 52 near Chatfield Township leaving one person injured.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, a Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado collided when they were heading opposite directions on Hwy 52.

The driver of the F-150, Justin Leroy Rickert, 47, was taken to Mayo Clinic with non-life threatening injuries. The MSP crash report suggests Rickert was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The driver of the Silverado was not injured in the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

MnDOT, Chatfield PD, Chatfield Fire, and Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted MSP with the crash.