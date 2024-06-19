One flown to hospital following I-90 motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – One man was transported to the hospital by Mayo One helicopter Wednesday, following a motorcycle crash on I-90.

Ambulance, fire, and law enforcement responded to I-90 near County Road 32 SE, in between Dover and Eyota, around 12:25 p.m. June 19 for the single-vehicle crash.

According to law enforcement on the scene, responders had not determined the cause of the crash by the time the man was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to the helicopter.

The scene had been cleared by 1 p.m.