One dead in crash in Cerro Gordo County

(ABC 6 News) – One person is dead after a crash that happened in Cerro Gordo County early Wednesday morning, according to Iowa State Patrol (ISP).

The driver was in a 2022 Kia Telluride going eastbound on the Avenue of the Saints near mile marker 195 around 12:30 a.m. when it went off the road and into the median for an “unknown” reason, according to ISP.

ISP says the car then struck a bridge pillar and became fully engulfed in flames. The driver was found dead in the car.

The identity of the driver is not known at this time.

The Floyd, Cerro Gordo, and Worth County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in this incident.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they are released.