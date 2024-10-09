One dead after house fire in Spring Grove

(ABC 6 News) – One person is dead after a house fire on Tuesday, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement said they were dispatched to a house fire at around 2:15 at 512 2nd Ave NW.

Spring Grove Ambulance, Caledonia Fire Department, Eitzen Fire Department and the Mabel Fire Department were also dispatched to assist with the fire.

Shortly after entering the house, first responders located a body inside the burning home, identified as 62-year-old Karl Onstad, the sole resident of the home.

Investigators say after an autopsy was conducted, they were able to confirm there was no foul play.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, are still investigating the fire.