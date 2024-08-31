One dead after Fillmore County motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Fillmore County Saturday morning.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, it happened at 10:40 a.m.

The crash report states an 81-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Highway 30 at mile marker 258.5, when he left the roadway to the right and entered the ditch.

Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, Rushford Ambulance and Rushford Fire Department all assisted at the scene.

MSP says it will release the driver’s name at 8 p.m. Saturday. We will provide updates when more information becomes available.