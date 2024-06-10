One arrested in child solicitation sting

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested one man in a child solicitation sting Friday.

According to communications coordinator Amanda Grayson, an investigator posed as a juvenile girl and exchanged messages with a local man.

Police claim 35-year-old Michael Tuma of Owatonna had planned to meet the “juvenile” at Foster Arend Park for sexual acts Friday morning, and was taken into custody June 7.

Tuma faces recommended child solicitation and electronic communication–sexual conduct with a child charges, Grayson said.

ABC 6 News will update this article when more information is available.