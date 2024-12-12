One arrested following assault on Rep. Mace

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Capitol police have confirmed an arrest after an alleged assault against Congresswoman Nancy Mace inside a congressional office building.

Police have released few details about the suspect identified as a 33-year-old from Illinois who now faces a charge of assaulting a government official.

This comes after Mace faced protests last month after proposing a bill that would ban transgender people from using restrooms on Capitol Hill corresponding to their gender identity.