Olmsted Medical Center offers drive-through COVID-19 and flu immunization clinic

(ABC 6 News) — To help patients stay up to date on select routine vaccinations, Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) is once again offering a drive-through immunization clinic for the 2024-2025 seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

This service is open to all patients and there is no appointment needed to attend the clinic. For patient convenience, the drive-through option is available at the Rochester Northwest Clinic in the upper-level parking lot.

By using the drive-through, patients will be able to receive their immunizations from the comfort of their vehicle.

The CDC recommends the flu and COVID vaccines for everyone aged six months and older, especially those at higher risk like older adults, individuals with chronic health conditions, and healthcare workers.

The drive-through clinic will be offered from September 23rd through October 10th. It will be open from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Mondays and Wednesdays and from 1-5 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays.