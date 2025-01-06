Olmsted Medical Center donates $50k to Semcac

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, Semcac announced a donation of $50,000 from Olmsted Medical Center (OMC).

The funds will go towards addressing food insecurity in southeastern Minnesota.

Semcac works to provide services to the region, including food shelves for individuals and families in need, Senior Dining and Meals on Wehels programs to support older adults, and outreach initiatives encouraging households to apply for food assistance programs.

“This donation will help us expand access to vital resources, create sustainable solutions, and collaborate with community partners to uplift individuals and families in need,” said Jennifer Hengel, Executive Director of Semcac, via a press release. “We are deeply grateful to Olmsted Medical Center and its staff for their outstanding support.”

Semcac says the contribution will directly support its mission to empower and advocate for individuals and families, enhancing self-sufficiency by maximizing community resources.

