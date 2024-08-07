Olmsted County urges residents to keep an eye out for housing scams

(ABC 6 News) — Olmsted County is alerting residents to keep an eye out for scams online.

Via a Facebook post, the county stated that if anybody has seen or clicked on links saying the Section 8 waitlist is open in Olmsted County, it is a fake link.

The Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program waitlist, formerly section 8, is closed right now and not taking new applications.

The county urges residents to only trust links published on the olmstedcounty.gov website or Olmsted County social media accounts.

If you have any questions regarding the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program, please email olmstedhra@olmstedcounty.gov or call 507-328-7150.