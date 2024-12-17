Olmsted County to roll out new mobile crisis response process

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — At the beginning of the new year, Olmsted County will be introducing a new mobile crisis response process.

Starting January 1, the county’s crisis response team will be offering face-to-face services or those who may be experiencing a mental health emergency.

Several steps will be involved in that response, including an assessment, coordinating with health services and crisis planning. Services will be available 24 hours per day, seven days per week.