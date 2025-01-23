Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office shares traffic stats for December

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has shared some traffic statistics from the month of December.

According to OCSO, the agency made a grand total of 806 traffic stops over the course of the month with 107 citations issued. 31 of those citations were for speeding.

OCSO says some of these speeding citations regarded a driver going 80 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour speed limit zone while another driver was caught going 70 mph in a 45 zone.

Meanwhile, OCSO reported 13 DWI related citations with 12 involving alcohol and one being drug related. There were three crashes related to DWIs.

OCSO is reminding drivers to stay safe by keeping your eyes on the road, avoiding distractions, never driving impaired, driving safe speeds, and always wearing a seatbelt.