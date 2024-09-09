Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reveals traffic statistics from August

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office shared some traffic statistics from last month.

According to a Facebook post from OCSO, 1190 traffic stops were made in Olmsted County during the month of August while 301 citations were issued. The total number of stops is down from July when 1360 stops were issued, but 301 citations is up from July when 216 citations were issued.

Of those 301 citations in August, 152 were for speeding while 52 were regarding a hands-free/cell phone violation, and 11 were DWI related.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents always drive safe. Keep your eyes on the road, avoid distractions, never drive impaired, drive safe speeds, and always wear your seat belt.