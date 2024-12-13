Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office receives fire safety devices

(ABC 6 News) — An early Christmas present to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office could help save lives in 2025.

The Rochester Masonic Lodge donated 10 fire safety life-saving devices to OCSO. The tiny devices fit in the trunks of squad cars or other first responder vehicles and are supposed to dramatically reduce fire and water damage in car or structure fires.

They are deployed by “pulling the pin and throwing it in” within 35 seconds, suppressing the fire.

“It gives us an advantage because … deputies are out there by themselves, and they are responding to these calls by themselves. So it’s a great tool that we’ve never had before,” said Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

The sheriff’s office says these devices will help save lives and make the community a better place.