Olmsted County sets preliminary levy for 2025

(ABC 6 News) — At the September 17, 2024 Olmsted County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board certified the preliminary 2025 levy for Olmsted County and the Olmsted County Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA).

The 2025 preliminary property tax levy for Olmsted County and the HRA combined totals $137,862,741. This will be funded with county and HRA property taxes of $132,690,673 and $5,172,068, respectively.

It’s important to note that the preliminary levy is a maximum amount the board cannot exceed when it approves the final 2025 budget and levy on December 17, 2024. If the preliminary 2025 levy is approved in December, the county’s $132,690,673 property tax will be a 5.57% increase over 2024.

“Each year, we thoughtfully examine the county’s needs to ensure we are prioritizing effectively and adjusting to local or national trends or mandates, as well,” explained interim Olmsted County Administrator Pete Giesen via a press release. “This year, we are moving forward with some vital capital projects and filling some essential positions to continue meeting these needs and ensure we are providing operational excellence.”

Giesen noted that the Board of Commissioners plans to fund the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) at 1% of levy each year for the next five years to reach all CIP goals. This work includes development of a Justice Center at the Government Center, constructing the Graham Park exhibition center, construction of a materials recovery facility, and continued design and construction of the interchange at County State Aid Highway 44 and Trunk Highway 14.

There will be two public meetings (December 5th and December 17th) related to the county’s 2025 budget with each meeting happening at 6 PM.

Details about these public meetings are available on the Olmsted County website. Residents may choose to join these meetings in-person in the board room at the Olmsted County Government Center. Residents may also join the meetings virtually via the Microsoft Teams link provided in the meeting agendas.

To see the materials created for the county’s 2024 budget, view the resources available on the county’s budget webpage. This page will be updated with 2025 information on December 18.