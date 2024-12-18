Olmsted County releases 2025 budget information

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County is sharing new information on its 2025 budget, a press release said Wednesday.

The release comes after the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s budget on Tuesday, December 17.

In total, the 2025 budget for Olmsted County and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority combined for $428,667,792.

According to the release, of this total, approximately $137,862,741 is funded with county and HRA property taxes of $132,690,673 and $5,172,068 respectively.

Officials said Wednesday that the remaining $290,805,051 of our budget comes from the following:

Federal, state and other local revenues.

Charges for services.

Transportation taxes.

Bond proceeds.

Reserves.

Interest income.

Other miscellaneous sources.

Olmsted County’s 2025 $132,690,673 property tax levy is a 5.57% increase over 2024, the release noted.

In the release, officials made charts to explain how the county and HRA property tax breaks down by person and household.

Tax Payable Year Property Tax All Property Types Property Tax Per Person Per Year Property Tax Per Person Per Month 2025 $138.0 million $802 $67 2024 $130.6 million $777 $65 $25 $2

*Estimated population used for 2024 and 2025 respectively are 168,055 and 172,000.

Per household

Tax Payable Year Property Tax Residential and Apartments Only Average Property Tax Per Household Per Year Average Property Tax Per Household Per Month 2025 $88.5 million $1,309 $109 2024 $83.8 million $1,260 $105 $49 $4

*Estimated number of households used for 2024 and 2025 respectively are 66,528 and 67,687.

The tax classification system is reportedly not established by Olmsted County, but rather the authority of the State of Minnesota, the release said.

However, Olmsted County is responsible for the valuation and classification of property as well as the collection of property tax.

For more information on the county’s property tax system, click HERE.

“The approved Olmsted County 2025 operating budget is the result of several months of preparation, thoughtful deliberation, and feedback from our residents about our programs and services,” said Olmsted County Administrator Travis Gransee. “We are careful stewards of taxpayer dollars and consistently work toward financial and operational excellence. This budget is no exception.”

If you want to learn more about Olmsted County’s 2025 budget, you can find resources HERE.