Olmsted County officials report a significant increase in car thefts in 2024

(ABC 6 News)- Olmsted County law enforcement reported a significant increase in car thefts this year.

Authorities said there’s more people can do besides locking the car and hiding valuables.

The most common locations are parking lots of businesses and parks. Often times it’s places like a trail head, which is where people would be leaving behind larger items.

Authorities say to at least keep identifying information — meaning licenses and checkbooks — with you at all times to avoid identity theft. Also, turn credit card alerts on because they’ll keep you updated if your card gets stolen.

“Last year in one of our cases, a victim had an alert on her phone while she was out in a kayak,” Olmsted County Lt. Malinda Hanson said. “That was how she was actually alerted that someone had broken into her vehicle. So, they rode back to shore and discovered that their vehicle had been broken into.”

Lt. Hanson says if your car gets broken into, make note of everything you’re missing, take photos and report to law enforcement.