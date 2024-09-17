Olmsted County looks to fill open positions on Advisory Board

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you have ever wanted to be more involved in what takes place in Olmsted County, now is your chance.

The county is looking to fill Advisory Board positions starting next month. They include the Parks Commission, Public Health Services Advisory Board, and the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

If you are interested in an interview, applications should be submitted by October 9th at 5 PM.

To learn more, click here.