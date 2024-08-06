Olmsted County limits number of cannabis businesses allowed to register

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has set a limit on the number of cannabis businesses, according to a press release from Olmsted County. No more than 14 cannabis businesses will be allowed to register.

The release says that the Minnesota Office of Cannabis Management will license the businesses, and Olmsted County chose to require them to register for “additional local oversight.”

Furthermore, cities and townships in Olmsted County will be able to decide whether to allow more cannabis businesses beyond the 14 allowed by the county.

“The new regulations help us meet state rules while managing the number of cannabis businesses in our community,” said Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Sheila Kiscaden. “Our goal is to balance public safety and community needs. There could be the opportunity for expansion when we have demonstrated both experience and market demand.”

The new rules will take effect on March 1, 2025, for most new cannabis businesses. According to Olmsted County, they may take effect sooner for licenses for social equity applicants.

Olmsted County says it is currently working on setting fees for cannabis business registration. The release states that a process will also be made to make sure the businesses follow legal requirements, and that the county will develop a registration application and selection process.

“These measures support public health and safety as we bring cannabis businesses into our community,” said Olmsted County Public Health Services Director Denise Daniels. “We want these businesses to operate responsibly and follow all rules.”

The board has amended county ordinances for Graham Park and county parks. Olmsted County says this has been done to limit cannabis use to specific areas and ban the sale of cannabis products there.

Additionally, the board will update county zoning ordinances to set new rules for where cannabis businesses can be in unincorporated areas.

A public hearing on these changes will be held on August 20, at the 6 p.m. board meeting at the Government Center.