Olmsted County launches food scrap disposal program

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County is celebrating the launch of a new pilot program designed to help residents take care of their food waste.

The program will allow participants to collect their food scraps to be used for composting.

Participants can gather their food waste and then drop it off weekly at the county recycling center.

“This isn’t gonna be the right fit for everybody in the community,” said county Environmental Resources Department Communications Specialist Anthony Whittmer. “It’s gonna make the most sense if you live near the recycling center plus or you have reason to be out here fairly regularly.”

If you’d like to participate or want more information, you can find it on Olmsted County’s website.

(link: https://www.olmstedcounty.gov/residents/garbage-recycling/food-waste-reduction)