Olmsted County hosts public accuracy test ahead of November election

(ABC 6 News)- As the November election approaches, Olmsted County hosted a public accuracy test Tuesday. This test demonstrates the precision of the computer program and voting system that will be used during the Election.

The overall consensus from the public was that the test went very well Tuesday afternoon.

Election officials had those in attendance test machines from 15 different precincts. They put the ballots in themselves, reviewed the results, and got to see how their votes were read accurately.

“We’ll close polls, print one set of results and the public, election judges, whoever’s present, is able to compare that to how that pre-marked test deck is marked. Again, just to see that it’s 100 percent accurate,” said Luke Turner, the Associate Director of Property Records and Licensing for Olmsted County.

One person who participated said it’s nice knowing the ballot will come out 100 percent accurate.

“This is absolutely necessary. Someone’s got to do it. And you want to have the witness of the public at all times, full transparency,” said Steve Monk, a resident of Rochester who was at the test.

Election officials say over 40 thousand ballots have been tested by staff leading up to this point. All were tabulated as 100 percent accurate. They hope the public being able to see the test today will increase their confidence on Election Day.