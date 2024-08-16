Olmsted County Gold Rush Show celebrates 52nd year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The semiannual Olmsted County Gold Rush Antique Show & Flea Market is taking place at the county fairgrounds for its 52nd year.

The show and market features hundreds of vendors and dealers both outside and in eight buildings, spread out across the entire 52 acres.

From antique bottle openers to unique glasswork to original civil war artifacts and memorabilia, the Gold Rush show has just about everything.

But it isn’t all about the selling.

For a lot of dealers, it’s the community between them that helps keep them coming.

“The most important thing about being here is you got a chance to sell to all these people, they always draw a good crowd,” said dealer Mike Hammes. “And the best part is they always draw good dealers. If you look around the quality of the dealers here is exceptional.”

Rochester isn’t the only city hosting a Gold Rush celebration. There’s another one taking place in Downtown Oronoco.

Both events are taking place all weekend, and you can find details on the Olmsted County show here and the Oronoco show here.