Olmsted County finishes roofing projects on county buildings

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County has finished its roofing projects on county buildings, a press release said Wednesday.

(Courtesy of Olmsted County).

The projects were done on the Government Center and 2117 Government Campus building. Improvements were made to be more sustainable and energy efficient, county officials said.

Both roofs now have reflective white rock surfaces. These surfaces are reportedly designed to lower heat absorption and help mitigate the urban heat island effect. According to Olmsted County, this roofing solution enhances energy efficiency.

The Government Center building also now has several solar panels. Officials said that these are a key component in the county’s transition to renewable energy. Olmsted County noted in the release that these panels will generate clean electricity and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

“These projects are part of Olmsted County’s strategic plan to adopt sustainable practices and invest in infrastructure that benefits both the environment and our residents,” said Olmsted County Director of Facilities and Building Operations Mat Miller. “The addition of solar panels and reflective roofing materials demonstrates our commitment to a greener, more energy-efficient future.”

“The roofing upgrades reflect Olmsted County’s dedication to long-term cost savings through reduced energy consumption and a cleaner environment,” said Olmsted County Physical Development Division Administrator Tony Hill.

In the release, officials thanked the contractors, engineers and staff who contributed to the Olmsted County roofing projects.

To learn more about Olmsted County’s climate action plan, click HERE.