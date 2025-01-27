Olmsted County finds new director of Environmental Resources

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County has concluded their search for a new director of Environmental Resources after Cathy Hall accepted the position on Monday morning, according to a press release.

It comes after the previous ER director, Tony Hill, became the division administrator for the department of Physical Development back in October, 2024.

As ER director, Cathy Hall will lead the department in managing the operations of Olmsted County’s recycling center, hazardous waste, yard waste composting, waste-to-energy, and landfill activities.

Hall comes to Olmsted County from Pitkin County in Aspen, Colorado. She previously worked as that county’s Solid Waste Director for the past 11 years.