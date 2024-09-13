Olmsted County Family Acceptance Project aims to help families of LGBTQ+ teens

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It is critical for kids to have the support of family, but many LGBTQ+ teens fear they could face rejection when coming out to their families.

Olmsted County Public Health Services is looking to ease those fears through their new Family Acceptance Project.

Reports show that 40% of non-heterosexual Olmsted County teens have experienced moderate to high levels of emotional distress. This project offers tools and guidance to help keep family bonds strong.

Some of those tools include videos, literature, training, and more. For more information, click here.