Olmsted County Fair kicks off

(ABC 6 News) — While some county fairs in the area may have wrapped up this past weekend, the celebrations are just getting started for others.

The Olmsted County Fair kicked off on Monday, July 22nd and will bring plenty of fun for all ages.

Throughout the week, visitors will be able to enjoy unique experiences such as helicopter rides, a carnival, the Horticulture Building, and free stage entertainment.

Later on this weekend, there will also be autocross races as well as a demolition derby.

Event schedules and more information can be found here at the Olmsted County Fair website.