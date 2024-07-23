Olmsted County Fair Carnival opens Tuesday evening

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – County fair season is officially in full swing, with the Olmsted County Fair taking place this week through Sunday.

The Carnival opens at 5 p.m. on Tuesday night, and it’s complete with rides, fair games, and even the chance to win a live fish.

Additionally, free live performances are happening at the Free Stage every night, with Hair of the Dog performing at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. More bands and other live performances are scheduled to take the Free Stage throughout the week and weekend.