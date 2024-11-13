Olmsted County encourages residents to apply for Restorative Practices Advisory Committee (RPAC)

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Restorative Practices (ORP) is inviting Olmsted County residents to participate in the formation of a new committee, a press release said Wednesday.

The new Restorative Practices Advisory Committee (RPAC) will bring together residents, community organizations, and justice system representatives to promote restorative practices throughout Olmsted County, according to the release.

Restorative practices are ways to handle conflicts that focus on repairing relationships and building understanding between those harmed and those who have caused harm, the release noted. These methods are voluntary.

According to Olmsted County, RPACs play a key role in their communities, meeting regularly to shape local restorative practices. Members will reportedly establish eligibility criteria, design referral processes, and provide recommendations to the ORP on local grant funding requests.

Restorative practices across Minnesota

A recent University of Minnesota study of 1,707 youth arrested by the Minneapolis Police found that only 15% of those who participated in restorative practices reoffended within a year, compared to 37% of those who did not. According to Olmsted County, across Minnesota, counties using restorative practices have seen the following:

Decreased violence

Faster care resolutions

Improved victim satisfaction

Reduced caseloads

Significant taxpayer savings

Currently, $8 million in grant funding is available to support restorative practices initiatives, the press release added. To qualify, nonprofits and programs must be in counties with active Restorative Practices Advisory Committees.

How to apply

Now through November 25, 2024, people of all identities and lived experiences can apply online to be considered for the RPAC.

If selected to participate, you will be contacted on or before December 2, 2024. As of now, monthly meetings will be held, with the first meeting taking place Tuesday, December 3, 2024, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Rochester Public Library. Lunch will be provided.

If you are unable to complete the online form, or if you have questions, you can call Amber Myers at 507-328-7202 for assistance.