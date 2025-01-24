Olmsted County celebrates 15th Project Community Connect Friday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Homeless Community Network will be hosting its 15th annual Project Community Connect event from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. Friday.

Anyone experiencing homelessness or who just needs some extra support is welcome to go to this free event being held at Riverside Central Elementary.

Attendees will be able to get free lunch and haircuts, as well as speak to experts about various services including medical, legal, employment and more.

“It’s hard to jump around from different places,” said Jordan Boyum, co-chair for the event. “By having it all in one central location we’re hoping that we can connect and reach out to most people and let them know that we’re here to support.”

For anyone who wants to attend but doesn’t have a way to get there, Rochester public buses will be available for free if you tell the driver you’re heading to the Project Community Connect event.