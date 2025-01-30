Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem will retire at end of March

(ABC 6 News) — Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem will retire at the end of March after almost two decades of service, according to a release.

Ostrem began his tenure as attorney in 2007, the release said. His current term would expire in January of 2027.

“Leading this office, having the opportunity to be a public safety and judicial system leader in this community, has been the experience of a lifetime,” Ostrem said, according to the release. “In this office, I have worked with some of the most talented attorneys in the state.”

The Olmsted County Board will be responsible for filling his position for the remaining 21 months of his term.