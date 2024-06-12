Olmsted County hosting 66th annual rabies vaccination clinic Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) 66th annual rabies vaccination clinic is set for Wednesday.

According to the event’s description, the clinic is held in collaboration with local veterinarians and is an opportunity for people to protect their pets, families and community from the threat of rabies.

Rabies is a viral disease that is mainly transmitted through the bites of infected animals. The disease poses a significant risk to both animal and human health. Common carriers of the virus include wild animals such as skunks, bats, and raccoons. OCPHS says pet owners should make sure their animals get their rabies vaccines to prevent the disease from spreading.

“Pet owners have a significant responsibility in ensuring the health and safety of their beloved companions and the broader community,” said OCPHS Sanitarian Megan West. “We encourage pet owners to take advantage of these vaccines to protect their animals and their neighbors from rabies.”

The clinic will provide rabies vaccines administered by local veterinarians to dogs, cats, and ferrets for $20 cash per animal. Pet owners are advised to bring their animals in pet carriers or on a leash for safety and convenience.

Here is the schedule for the clinic and where it’s happening:

8 a.m. to noon

Location: Jeff’s Little Store, 3335 Marion Rd. SE, Rochester

Jeff’s Little Store, 3335 Marion Rd. SE, Rochester Veterinarian: Dr. Larry Predmore

12:30 to 4 p.m.

Location: Rochester Pet & Country Store, 1550 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

Rochester Pet & Country Store, 1550 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester Veterinarian: Dr. Larry Predmore

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: History Center of Olmsted County, 1195 West Circle Dr. SW, Rochester

History Center of Olmsted County, 1195 West Circle Dr. SW, Rochester Veterinarian: Dr. Larry Predmore

5 to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Rochester Community and Technical College, 1925 Collegeview Rd E, Door H9, Rochester

Rochester Community and Technical College, 1925 Collegeview Rd E, Door H9, Rochester Veterinarian: Dr. Kimberly Rowley

8 to 9 p.m.

Location: Jeff’s Little Store, 5395 Highway 52 S, Rochester

Jeff’s Little Store, 5395 Highway 52 S, Rochester Veterinarian: Dr. Larry Predmore

In addition to the one-day clinic, OCPHS is introducing a new $20 rabies vaccine voucher program. This program provides an option for pet owners who are unable to attend the clinic.

Pet owners must wait until June 13, 2024, to schedule the rabies vaccination. They can use the voucher to schedule an appointment with Chosen Valley Veterinary Clinic in Chatfield at 115 Main Street from July 8 to 26, 2024, by calling 507-867-3610.