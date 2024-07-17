Olmsted Co. Board appoints interim County Administrator

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has appointed Pete Giesen as the interim Olmsted County Administrator.

This comes after Heidi Welsch announced her resignation from the position on July 9. Welsch’s last day will be July 26, and Giesen’s first day will be July 29.

According to Olmsted County officials, Giesen has worked for Olmsted County for more than 40 years. Most of his career was spent working in Public Health but he has also worked in the Internal Services division and, most recently, the Physical Development division.

Mary Blair-Hoeft will serve as interim deputy administrator of the county’s Physical Development division, stepping in for Giesen.

Applications for the County Administrator position will be accepted through August 5.