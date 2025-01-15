Old Dominion to perform at Minnesota State Fair

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — It may be January, but the Minnesota State Fair is announcing a concert that you might want to plan for this summer.

Fair officials say country music group Old Dominion is scheduled to play at the grandstand on Thursday, August 21.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 on the fair’s website.

Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls were the first act scheduled for the grandstand concert series for Monday, August 25. The Minnesota State Fair is now 218 days away.