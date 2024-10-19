Oktoberween returns to Albert Lea

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With Halloween less than two weeks away, the Albert Lea Recreation Department is bringing back Oktoberween for a second straight year.

The event starts on Friday and runs until Sunday at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. There will be a carnival, archery tag, a haunted house, live music, food, and much more.

If you want to get involved, the Convention & Visitors Bureau is looking for volunteers for the event as well.

More information can be found here.