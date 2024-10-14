OHE awards grants to colleges in Southeast Minnesota to address food insecurity
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Office of Higher Education (OHE) has awarded 24 campuses with Hunger Free Campus grants.
The total of the grant money is over $400,000. According to a press release from OHE, these grants were awarded across the state to address food insecurity.
“For too many students, food insecurity is a daily concern,” OHE Commissioner Dennis Olson said. “This initiative is providing those students with the nutrition they need to focus on their studies and finish their program. I look forward to a day when every campus in the state is hunger free.”
According to OHE, the Hunger Free Campus initiative was established in 2021 and has three components:
- A Hunger Free Campus designation for schools actively taking strides to reduce food insecurity.
- Grants to support those institutions in sustaining their efforts.
- Grants to support institutions working toward achieving the Hunger Free Campus designation.
For this round of funding, colleges were able to apply for three different grants:
- Sustaining Designation Grant: These grants support colleges and universities who have already received a Hunger Free Campus designation and are requesting funds to sustain and continue their work.
- Pathways to Designation Grant: These grants support colleges and universities who have not received a Hunger Free Campus designation and will be seeking designation within the next year.
- Equipment Grant: These grants support colleges and universities in purchasing the equipment necessary to operate an on-campus food pantry. Institutions may apply for this grant alone or in addition to a Sustaining or Pathways grant.
Colleges in our region that received 2024 Hunger Free grants include:
- Minnesota State College Southeast
- Sustaining Designation Grant: $15,000
- Riverland Community College
- Sustaining Designation Grant: $14,998
- Rochester Community and Technical College
- Sustaining Designation Grant: $15,000
- Equipment Grant: $11,323
- Winona State University
- Pathways to Designation Grant: $25,000
To learn more about OHE’s Hunter Free Campus Grants, click here.