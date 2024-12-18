OCSO responding to “incident” in Byron

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office currently is responding to an “incident” in Byron.

According to Captain Tim Parkin, there is an ongoing investigation, and as a result, no additional information can be provided at this time.

The location of the incident within Byron or the nature of the incident has not been shared by OCSO at this time.

Captain Parkin said if there is significant information to be shared, it will be sent later tonight. Otherwise, an update will be sent Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.