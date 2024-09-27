Nursing home workers hold rally in St. Paul

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In St. Paul, Minnesota nursing home workers held a rally on Friday. Both union and non-union members gathered outside the headquarters of Monarch Healthcare Management.

The company owns more than a dozen facilities across the state. Workers are calling on owners and operators to address staffing issues and stop what they call anti-union activities in homes where workers might form one.

“This is for you to really listen to your workers if you want the best for your residents. You obviously have a lot of resources you’re spreading all around the state, and that’s really great because we want our residents to be taken care of, but listen to your resources. These are your workers,” said Rasha Ahmad Sharif, the Executive Vice President of SEIU Healthcare MN & IA.

ABC 6 News reached out to Monarch for a statement on today’s rally, but we have not heard back.