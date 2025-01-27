Novo Nordisk insulin now $35 per month for Minnesotans thanks to Attorney General Keith Ellison

(ABC 6 News) – On Monday, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a settlement with Novo Nordisk that let’s Minnesotans buy its insulin products for $35 per month.

For the next five years, Novo Nordisk will cap out-of-pocket costs of its insulin treatments at $35 per month for Minnesotans with or without insurance. The company will also provide free insulin for Minnesotans who are the most in need.

Those products include Novolog, Tresiba, Fiasp, and Novolin.

Monday’s settlement resolves Attorney General Ellison’s 2018 lawsuit that alleged Novo Nordisk deceptively prices its insulin , and required uninsured and underinsured Minnesotans to pay high out-of-pocket costs based on the list price of the drugs.

Similar settlements were reached Eli Lilly and Sanofi in 2024, who were also defendants in the 2018 lawsuit. Novo Nordisk, like those two companies, will also implement a texting system to assist pharmacists and patients to determine eligibility for low-cost insulin, and alert patients about the low-cost alternative at pharmacy counters across the state.

Novo Nordisk also committed to continuing its Patient Assistance Program, to provide free insulin to Minnesotans with an annual household income of less than or equal to 400% of the Federal Poverty Level, which is $124,800 for a family of four.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office will work with local, state, and community partners in the months ahead to raise public awareness of the low-cost option afforded by the settlement.