Northwoods League suffers data hack; customers encouraged to check credit card statements

(ABC 6 News) — On July 17th, Northwoods League Inc., the league in which the Rochester Honkers play, suffered a data hack.

The league discovered that their online ticketing service was the victim of a a data intrusion by an unknown perpetrator.

As a result, some customers had their personal information compromised including names, addresses, phone numbers, and credit card numbers.

Northwood League took action to address the incident after it was discovered and conducted an internal investigation to understand what took place and how.

Customers are encouraged to check their credit card statements and report any unauthorized transactions.

The full letter can be found below: