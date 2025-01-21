Northwood-Kensett, St. Ansgar School Boards name next shared superintendent

(ABC 6 News) — The Northwood-Kensett Community School District and St. Ansgar Community School District School Boards have named Tony Hiatt as the districts’ next shared superintendent.

Previously, Hiatt served as the director of elementary education at Pleasant Valley CSD where he oversaw PreK-12 programming for a district of approximately 6000 students.

“Thank you to everyone who was involved with my interview. I’m excited and grateful to serve the Viking and Saint students, staff, and communities. Our family is looking forward to our transition and settling into these communities as well.” said Hiatt via a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tony Hiatt as our shared superintendent,” said Bradley Christianson, Northwood Kensett CSD Board President, via a press release. “We look forward to seeing the impact he will make on our school and community.”

“While we were impressed with all the finalists for this important role,” said Steven Groth, St. Ansgar CSD Board President, via a press release. “Tony has demonstrated a commitment to strong leadership, academic growth for all students, and support for teachers and staff.”

Hiatt holds a master’s degree in educational administration and principalship and an advanced studies certificate in superintendency from the University of Northern Iowa, where he anticipates completing his doctoral degree in 2027.

With more than 25 years of experience in education, Hiatt also served as a regional administrator at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency in addition to leadership positions as an elementary and middle school administrator.

Hiatt will officially take over the superintendent role on July 1.