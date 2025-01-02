Northwood Fire releases annual report for 2024

(ABC 6 News) — Northwood Fire & EMS released its annual report for 2024 on Thursday, detailing its total calls, respond times, and training hours for the year.

According to the report, 2024 was a record year for Northwood Fire & EMS as it responded to 620 calls, 145 more than in 2023. 539 of those calls were EMS related while 81 were fire related.

The department also logged 950.25 hours of training in 2024.

“Last year, we trained on numerous EMS related topics including cardiac arrest/CPR, stroke management, hypoglycemia, medical/trauma assessment, shock, EMS operations, etc.,” the report stated.

Firefighters also trained in vehicle extrication, pump operations, Hazmat, ventilation, wildland, extrication, search and rescue, fireground operations, scene size up, and more, according to the report.

The report also discussed average call times for the department, with the average “dispatch to en route” time being 2.68 minutes. Meanwhile, the average “en route to on scene” time was 4.27 minutes, and the average EMS transport time was 28.84 minutes.

Northwood Fire & EMS also added an Ambulance 906 to its fleet in 2024, making its total emergency response apparatus two fire engines, two tankers, one heavy rescue, one brush truck, one “squad” truck, and three ambulances.

The full report can be found in a Facebook post from Northwood Fire & EMS by clicking here.