Northwood fire crews contain outdoor fire

(ABC 6 News) – Northwood Fire & EMS responded to an outdoor fire that was spreading on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, crews were dispatched for a large column of smoke northwest of Northwood at 5:06 p.m. Saturday.

The Fire Chief arrived shortly after dispatch and determined it was an outdoor fire that spread to a 10×14 storage structure. The structure was fully involved and had collapsed shortly before arrival.

Crews were on scene for an extended period of time extinguishing hot spots. Response included one fire engine, one brush truck, one ambulance, two tankers and 11 personnel.

While on scene of this fire, an additional fire call was received and responded to accordingly.

Northwood Fire & EMS asks this incident serve as a stark reminder that not only is there a burn ban, but conditions are extremely favorable for rapid fire spread.