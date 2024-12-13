Northland donates $10,000 to Cancer Society, holds ribbon cutting for new apartment complex

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The developer of a new apartment building in Rochester donated $10,000 to the American Cancer Society Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation Hope Lodge.

Northland, who developed and manages the new SoRoc Apartments donated the money in a hope to provide comfort for those going through a difficult period.

There was also a ribbon cutting for the new apartments, which features 380 units across five buildings near the Shoppes on Maine.