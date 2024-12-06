North Iowans line up for free Hormel hams

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In north Iowa, holiday cheer was going around on Thursday in the form of Hormel hams.

At Hy-Vee in Mason City, employees were helping people have a happy holiday by handing out more than 200 Hormel hams, along with the help of the Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank.

Those who drove up to the store, got themselves a ham as Hy-Vee’s Hams for the Holidays Program celebrated its seventh year.

By utilizing partnerships with food banks, the program ensures Mason City residents in the most need get a taste of the high quality Cure 81 hams.