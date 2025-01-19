North Iowa resources for extreme cold

(ABC 6 News) – If you are struggling with homelessness or are otherwise at risk for prolonged outdoor exposure, here are resources that can assist you in North Iowa:

Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless operates men’s and women’s homeless shelters in and around Mason City. Their 24/7 hotline is (641) 380-0047.

Friends of the Family also provides housing and victim services. Their 24/7 hotline is (319)-352-0037.

YSS of North Iowa operates an emergency Youth Shelter in Mason City, their 24/7 crisis line can be reached at (641)-423-7362.

Low-income and housing assistance services are provided to several North Iowa counties through North Iowa Community Action Organization, and they can be reached at their Mason City office toll free at (800) 873-1899

Crisis Intervention Service provides services and emergency placement for victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and families impacted by homicide and other violent crime.