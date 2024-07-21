North Iowa Fair concludes on Sunday

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The North Iowa Fair concluded on Sunday June 21 after five days of family fun.

“A World of Wows” was the theme for the 2024 edition of the fair, held annually in Mason City at the North Iowa Events Center and Fairgrounds.

Hundreds of exhibits from local 4-H participants and others were highlighted at the fair; from static displays and visual art to living, breathing animals of every sort.

“We hit the restart button last year,” said Paul Gannon, who serves on the fair board. “We want to bring the fair back to what it was thirty years ago, and we’re bringing it back leaps and bounds.”

Several new attractions were featured this year, including the Zuzu East African Acrobats, the “Wild World of Wonders” curiosities show, and the Twin Stunts motorcycle show.

Also new to the fair this year was the “Wild World of Animals” show, featuring curious and exotic critters such as an alligator, three-toed sloth, capybara, python and others.

“There’s something for everyone,” said Gannon. “Parking is only five dollars, if you don’t get your five dollars worth of entertainment in the first five minutes, I personally will guarantee your money back.”